CHRIS HARDY Great to push on in FA Trophy

I was very pleased with the manner of our performance in the 4-1 win over Worksop in the FA Trophy on Tuesday night.

It took us a little while to adjust to their approach as they came and parked the bus, had one up top and plenty of bodies behind the ball, but once we got going it was a comfortable victory for us.

There was a bit of a collector’s item in a Shane Bland error for their goal - but to be fair to Shane he bounced back well and played a solid match.

I told Shane afterwards that he’ll make more mistakes - all goalkeepers do - it is how he bounces back from them and he did that very well on Tuesday night with a solid display.

The form of Matty Tymon is really pleasing at the moment.

He always brings a lot to the table and a lot of his good work goes unnoticed - but to see him adding to that with a few goals is great to see and long may that continue.

It was very pleasing to see a crowd of over 400 in at the Turnbull on Tuesday night - and while I’m not taking it for granted, that seems to be becoming the norm for us at the moment.

It’s wonderful to see some big crowds packing in and giving the place a real football club feel and I really hope this can continue.

We’re still in three cup competitions with the North Riding Cup and League Cup yet to get under way, so hopefully we can push on in all three.

Still, we turn our attentions back to the league on Saturday with a tricky home encounter against a Nantwich side I have always been impressed by.

They’re a bit different to your typical sides playing at this level in that they’re very tactically astute and they like to get the ball down and play in a positive manner.

We’ll need to be switched on come Saturday if we’re going to get anything out of what will be a difficult match - but I’m keen to see us maintain our good start to the season and try to stay in and around the play-off places.

We’ll be without Dale Hopson, Callum Patton and Brad Fewster, who are all likely to be out for a while yet, and Matthew Elsdon has gone back to his parent club Barrow.

Greg Rutherford got a few minutes under his belt Tuesday night and that was good to see as he steps up his return to fitness.