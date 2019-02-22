CHRIS HARDY: Great to end Grantham hoodoo

If you think about the time-frames involved since we beat Grantham before our 2-1 win at the Turnbull Ground on Saturday, it’s fairly ridiculous.

So to get that hoodoo put to bed was incredibly pleasing.

Although there wasn’t a lot in the game, I’d have liked the margin of victory to have been a bit more comfortable, given we gifted them their goal and also missed a penalty.

Having said that, it’s the three points that matter and they were a big three points for us too.

I thought Kieza (Kieran Weledji) was absolutely outstanding on Saturday.

Having spoken to Graham Fenton at South Shields after their defeat to Grantham last week, they told me if we could cancel out one of their danger men that they wouldn’t have much more of a threat about them going forward.

Kieza just nullified the kid, he was superb.

Alex White and Dan Rowe also stood out in a solid team performance, but I thought Kieza was brilliant.

It was also great to see Ash Coffey get on the scoresheet.

That will do his confidence the world of good going forward and hopefully he can deliver performances like that on a more regular basis now.

I had a pretty stern chat with Ash after last week’s draw with Lancaster and he has responded superbly.

Obviously it was disappointing for Dale (Hopson) to miss his pen, and it’s true we haven’t seen the best of him since he came back to the club.

Having said that, Dale is struggling with injuries, but hasn’t downed tools.

He makes himself available for every minute of every game and every single training session and his attitude has been first-class.

We need to try and manage his workload going forward so we can get the best out of him, but at the same time, even a half-fit Dale is better than most of the midfielders in the division.