CHRIS HARDY: Frustration at refereeing decisions in Lancaster City draw

Saturday’s game against Lancaster was spoiled as a spectacle by a mixture of frustrating refereeing mishaps and awful weather conditions.

I have watched the game back and as far as I’m concerned, we’ve had a perfectly legitimate goal scored by Callum Patton wrongfully chalked out for offside in the first half.

We also had a great shout for a penalty turned down when Dale Hopson got his body between the ball and an opponent and was brought down.

These frustrating decisions just re-emphasise my frustrations towards the officials in this league

It’s really frustrating, but unfortunately is nothing new to us.

The weather wasn’t helpful either with a strong wind blowing up and down the pitch, which as you’d expect, isn’t in great condition at this time of year.

It was a huge spoiler, but we weren’t really at the races either.

Gelly was outstanding in midfield for us, there were a couple of good performances, but on the whole we were very average.

It wasn’t a great spectacle by any stretch though - it felt a bit like pulling teeth at times.

One positive from the game was how well the lads battled back to equalise pretty much straight after they went ahead.

It’s easy to let the heads drop a bit when you concede a goal, especially just before half-time, but credit to the lads for fighting back so quickly.

We’re on home soil again this weekend when we host Grantham.

Hopefully the weather has been a bit kinder this week and the pitch has a chance to sort itself out and we can have conditions more conducive to getting the ball down.

We have Jassem Sukar out suspended, but have no injuries to worry about.

