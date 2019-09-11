CHRIS HARDY: FA Cup win gave us a double boost

Not only was it great to see the lads get a win at Widnes in the FA Cup, but we got a double boost as we found out soon afterwards that we would get the Tuesday off as well.

We were due to have played in the league at FC United of Manchester but they had a replay against Atherton Colleries in the cup on Tuesday evening so we were without a game.

This postponement gives the players a chance to have a rest, and it also gives those who are on the treatment table that bit longer to get back to fitness.

Alex White’s back injury has now stretched into the third week of him being on the sidelines, and Matty Tymon has had a recurrence of a hamstring strain so these are both a case of giving the players time to get back on the pitch.

Greg Rutherford’s ankle sprain does not look as serious as we first thought thankfully, so hopefully in the next week or so he could be back training with the squad.

With us having a small squad we can cope with three or four injuries but if we got another one or two we would be really struggling for numbers so the night off on Tuesday was a blessing in disguise.

Some clubs have 24-man squads and can cope with two games a week for long periods but we do not have that luxury.

On the coach back from Widnes we were all saying it would be nice to get a home draw in the next round, but we have been drawn away to Northwich 1874 in the second qualifying round.

This will be a tough game as they are going well in their league, which is a couple of levels below ours.

We could well have been handed a tougher draw as there are sides from the Conference North in the competition at this stage.

It was another good performance from the lads on Saturday, it was a game of very contrasting styles and we had to be very disciplined out of possession and then we counter-attacked well.

I think it was a case of 7 out of 10s across the whole team again.

Hyde on Saturday will be another tough game, but although they are doing well we are flying at the moment and if we keep the same mindset as we have recently we can keep doing well.