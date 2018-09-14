CHRIS HARDY: FA Cup loss was a real kick in the teeth

You’ll probably be surprised to hear me say that I believe we played better on Saturday than we did on Tuesday night.

We controlled the game for the majority of the 90 minutes and created 11 good chances on their goal, one of which was a penalty.

Unfortunately, we failed to take those chances and then they scored right at the death to take the win and move into the next round.

To see us control the bulk of the match and then watch them go up the other end of score was a real kick in the teeth and to be honest, a real low point of my tenure at Whitby Town.

Moving on to Tuesday night, we didn’t have that same control of the football match, but defended well and in the end deserved to win the game.

Jimmy Beadle got his first start for us and I have to say he really impressed me.

He did the hard work, winning tackles, headers and battles and screening the defence, but also got forward and picked his passes well, teeing up Junior Mondal for his first goal.

Junior improved from Saturday’s performance in front of the watching scouts.

He’s improved so much since moving into a more central berth and hopefully he’ll continue.

We’re still without Jack Norton this Saturday, he’ll be assessed again this week and hopefully he’ll be back soon.

Jassem Sukar is suspended, but we hope to have Dale Hopson and Dom Furness back available for Nantwich.