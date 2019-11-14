CHRIS HARDY - Disappointing day at the office for Whitby Town

Chris Hardy's column

While the pitch wasn’t fantastic - that had no bearing whatsoever on what was just a poor, flat performance from start to finish.

We just didn’t get going at all, made poor decisions in and out of possession and we weren’t good enough in the final third.

While we weren’t at the races from a technical point of view, I can’t question the endeavour and effort of this group of players.

The day I question the graft of this team will be a very sad day - but I can’t see that happening.

It happens in football - sometimes things just don’t go your way and this was one of those occasions.

It’s not simply a case of forgetting about this and moving on.

We know as a group what went wrong and what we could have done much better on the day - and we need to make sure we do just that going forward - especially with some tough fixtures coming up now.

That run of games starts with a very difficult trip to Basford United on Saturday.

They’re flying high in third place and I have to say that when we went there last season, I thought they were the best side that we came across throughout the campaign.

They play on an artificial pitch - so there can be no complaints or gripes with the playing surface - it will be a case of who plays the better football and makes the better decisions on and off the ball on the day.

We’re going to have to assess the fitness of Jassem Sukar before the weekend after he limped out of the Peterborough Sports game with a muscular issue.

This is a big blow to us as he’s been superb all season and has been one of our most consistent performers.

I’m in the market to strengthen the squad and am hopeful we can bring someone into the club in the near future.

One piece of business I’d really like to get sorted is to try and extend Jake Hackett’s loan deal from Sunderland.

Jake’s been fantastic since coming into the football club and continues to improve all the time.