CHRIS HARDY: Delighted with derby success

I was delighted with our victories over Grantham and then Scarborough Athletic this week.

We knew it the Scarborough game was going to be a tight and cagey affair and not one for the purists and that is how it turned out.

It was always going to be a game of fine margins and we managed to find a couple of goals to decide it.

We weren’t happy with the first half, we started well and looked strong and competitive, but we allowed them to come into it and they had a lot of the ball without really asking too many questions of Shane (Bland).

It was clear we needed to improve in the second half and to get a goal at the start of the second half gave the lads a boost and I thought we managed the game well after that - getting the second goal and seeing the game out.

I thought there were seven-out-of-tens across the park from us.

I didn’t think anyone was outstanding, but it was a very workmanlike performance and I’m pleased to come away with the points.

If I was to say that I saw this start to the season coming I would be lying.

We’re over the moon with the points on the board and the way the players have started the campaign.

We knew the lads could be competitive and had a chance of winning matches.

You always need the rub of the green, a keeper to stand up when needed and a talisman to put the ball in the back of the net at the other end of the park, and we have both those and some good ingredients across the pitch.

The support and atmosphere were outstanding on Tuesday night and I have to thank the fans for their backing.

It was a great advertisement for non-league football, with both sets of fans in good voice under the lights and that made for a proper derby game.

You don’t expect derby games to be free-flowing, they’re hard-fought affairs and the support from both sets of fans added to that.

We head into FA Cup action on Saturday trying to shake off our hoodoo.

Widnes beat Mossley on Tuesday night and we had the game watched, so we’ll have a look at that and see where we go from there.

The lads were in Thursday for a light session as we gear up for what is another important fixture.