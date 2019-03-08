CHRIS HARDY: Delighted with brilliant win against Basford

I was absolutely delighted with our 4-1 win against Basford United at the Turnbull Ground on Saturday.

I asked for us to be more clinical in both boxes after our disappointing defeat at Hyde United last week and the players delivered.

Was there a huge gulf between us and Basford? No, but we took our chances well and defender superbly too.

I was delighted for Brad (Fewster), who couldn’t have wished for a better debut for the club and I hope his impact continues.

Matty Tymon proved the perfect foil for him after coming on when Ash Coffey suffered an injury.

Although we only saw the partnership for a little while, I’d have to say that is as impressive as I have seen since I came to the club.

Matty makes the ball stick and holds things up well, while Brad is more of a fox in the box.

We’ve got an abundance of options in the final third now and I’m really pleased with that.

Fewster, Tymon and Coffey are out-and-out strikers, while Rutherford and Callum Patton can play in a couple of positions, which is a bonus.

In addition to Brad and Matty, I was really impressed with Dan Rowe at the back.

He seems to be growing into his role at the football club and is proving to be a real asset for us.

What having good options in several areas does is put pressure on players to perform.

Knowing there is a player sat on the bench who is capable of taking your shirt and impressing really gives players a push and forces them to do all they can to keep their place in the side.

We travel to Bamber Bridge this weekend for what will no doubt be a tough encounter.

Our away form has been really inconsistent recently, highlighted by the fact we’ve won four and drawn one of our home games in 2019, and it’s a statistic we need to improve upon.