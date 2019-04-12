CHRIS HARDY: Dale is on his way back to full fitness

I was really pleased with our performance in Saturday’s win at home against Marine.

I thought we were great value for the three points and the players showed good character to battle back from going a goal down to get the win.

It was fantastic to see Dale Hopson produce that moment of brilliance with his free-kick that made it 1-1.

Dale has been nowhere near full fitness this season and has been playing through the pain.

Saturday’s goal was reminiscent of the Dale of a few years ago and we have been working hard with him to try and get him back to his best condition.

He has been doing some road work recently, which he couldn’t have even thought about doing three or four weeks ago, whuch is a hugely positive sign going forward.

I thought we were competitive at Warrington on Tuesday night.

They were a good, solid outfit and you can see why they’re up at the top end of the table.

We unfortunately lacked that little bit of composure and cutting edge in the final third to cause them any problems, and while we defended well and competed, Warrington just about edged things and deserved to win the game.

We’ve seen a rise in the attendances this season, which is fantastic.

This would be a great opportunity for people who wouldn’t usually come down the Turnbull Ground on a Saturday to come and have a look at what we’re trying to do at the Football Club.

Adam Gell will be assessed before the Stafford game and Ash Coffey is unavailable.

Other than that, we are looking strong for what will be another tough game against a strong side.