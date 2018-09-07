CHRIS HARDY: Cup run is a must for us this season

We’re really pleased with our start to the new season - especially after Tuesday night’s resounding 3-0 win on the road at Matlock.

Obviously there have been a couple of disappointing performances and results, but as a collective we’re really pleased with where we’re at.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Hednesford was really disappointing - it almost had the feel of a sluggish, lacklustre pre-season game.

There were two poor sides on show on the afternoon and they’ve ended up going home with the points when really a draw would’ve been fair.

We bounced back on Tuesday night in real style with our 3-0 win at Matlock.

The playing surface was immaculate, it had a bit of zip to it and it really suited our approach.

Junior Mondal played as a number nine and had his best game in a Whitby Town shirt, Adam Gell was superb again and Kieran Weledji continued his consistent start to the new season.

Kieran is playing with real confidence regardless of what position he’s employed in and he’s a real asset.

Unfortunately we lost Jack Norton to a groin injury. He’s being assessed this week and hopefully it won’t be too severe.

If it’s a long-term lay-off, we’ll be looking to bring in a keeper on loan and we’re discussing possibilities with a few clubs in preparation for that.

One thing that has really frustrated me during my time at the Turnbull Ground is the lack of a run in the FA cup competitions.

Around this time last year, we endured a miserable afternoon in what was supposed to be a home banker against Penistone, and that is somehow still being brought up a year on it was that disappointing.

We’re looking to go to Whitley Bay and put that disappointment to bed, progress through to the next round and carry that positive feeling from Tuesday night.

We had Whitley Bay watched on Wednesday night, so we’ll have an idea of what to look out for come Saturday, and it’ll be up to us to ensure we go there and put in a positive display to try and get the result we all want so badly.