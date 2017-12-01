CHRIS HARDY: Cup clash postponement hit our schedule

Our schedule was hit this week by Wednesday's North Riding Cup game at Redcar being called off.

We only managed one training session this week, when usually our commitments are Tuesday and Thursday.

It was a winnable game and one we were going all out to win to put an end to our poor run of results.

Having said that, the guys have been grafting hard in training so I don't begrudge them an extra night off.

Saturday was another example of the fine margins going against us as we lost 2-1 at home to Witton.

We looked in a good position after Kyle Fryatt gave us the lead, and we were very good in the first half.

Witton came back into it and put us under a lot of pressure in the second half and we couldn't cope.

Having said that, we missed a glorious chance to move 2-0 ahead before half-time and we've ended up on the wrong end of another tight scoreline and come away with nothing to show for it.

We now head into an away trip to Halesowen this weekend - another stereotypical side for this level.

They're a big, strong unit who are hard to break down and have several dangerous players who can hurt you if you let them.

We are without the suspended Steven Snaith for the game - which is a huge blow for us as despite our poor run of results, he's been is usual consistent self in the middle of the park for us.

If you look at his disciplinary record compared to last season though, it has improved a lot so I'm not too unhappy with him.

He's a combative player who likes to make his presence felt, you can't try to change players like that and I wouldn't want to anyway.

Anthony Hume returns this weekend, but I think it may be too early for John Campbell - he was going to be assessed at training on Thursday night.

Connor Smith has gone back to York City after his loan period.