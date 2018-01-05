CHRIS HARDY: Crucial that we build upon victory

It goes without saying that there’s a huge sense of relief around the football club after we ended our poor run with victory at Workington on Monday.

The fact that our hosts were 16 games unbeaten and flying high in the league and also that we were on a dismal run of form virtually made it a top-versus-bottom clash.

Going in 1-0 down, the lads could easily have gone for a damaged limitation scenario in the second half, but they stood up and were counted.

I was left unimpressed by their pitch once again.

Truth be told, you wouldn’t walk your dog on it - it was that bad.

But that isn’t a surprise, as it was in the same condition when we went over there last season.

It was the same for both sides though, despite it not really suiting our tactical approach or style of football.

They handled conditions better in the first half and we really came into it after half-time and dominated the second half.

Junior Mondal and debutant James Fairley both impressed me in the final third.

They looked dangerous every time we got on the front foot and got at them.

James was very good to say it was his debut for us.

He’s everything we’ve been crying out for - he has electric pace, makes good decisions on the ball and is a goal threat.

Hopefully they can both kick on now and maintain their performance levels.

It’s incredibly important that we build on that win now.

We’ve been searching for it for so long that we need to capitalise on it now.

We’ll be checking on the fitness of Callum Martin and Dan McWilliams ahead of the weekend’s game against Lancaster at the Turnbull Ground.