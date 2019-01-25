CHRIS HARDY: Coffey’s form in front of goal one of many positives

Saturday’s 6-1 win over North Ferriby was very, very pleasing for me.

There were many positives to take from the performance from all over the park.

We scored some superb goals, got the three points and minus a little blip at the end of the game, put in a really strong defensive performance too.

With no disrespect to North Ferriby, they are where they are in the league standings for a reason and it showed on Saturday, I thought we were a cut above all of the park and on another day we could’ve hit double figures.

Ash Coffey put in a superb performance and really linked up nicely with Callum Patton and Greg Rutherford as part of a front three.

All three of them linked up nicely and showed some promising signs.

At the other end of the pitch we looked really solid and I was pleased with Dan Rowe on his debut.

He kept things simple, won his battles and used the ball well and I look forward to seeing him carry that form into the rest of the campaign.

We looked really bright and that performance really does give us a shot in the arm going into Saturday’s difficult test when we travel to table-topping South Shields.

It’s without doubt the toughest test of the season going away to Shields.

I predicted they’d challenge this year despite being new to the division, and I believe they’ll go on to win the league now.

Having said that, I think the timing of this fixture is perfect given the manner of our victory on Saturday and we will go there full of confidence and hoping to come away with a positive result as we strive for more consistency going forward.