CHRIS HARDY: Changes were necessary

It has been a busy week for everyone at the football club, with several players heading out of the door and three coming in.

I don’t feel I had a choice but to shuffle the pack - we’d tried several different approaches with the players and it clearly wasn’t working so we needed fresh faces at the club.

Kev Burgess returned to the club on a loan deal from Darlington.

You know what you’re going to get with Kev, he’s a no-nonsense defender who will win his headers and his tackles, but he’s also got a lot of experience and knows when to play out of defence and when he ought to clear his lines too.

Jamie Poole is Mr Reliable and you can always rely on him to put in a solid performance.

He knows the club well and got in touch to let me know about his availability and I’m sure he’ll be a good acquisition for us going forward.

Young Lewis Maloney came off the bench on Saturday and looked a real livewire.

I said on record in my post-match interview that he’s the closest thing to Dale Hopson we’ve had since he left the club in the summer.

He gets us moving forward, has a real eye for a pass and can get us on the front foot.

We’ve let James Risbrough go and Adam Gell is talking to a couple of clubs after we agreed to make him available.

Niall McGoldrick may go out on loan to get some valuable experience going forward too.

I’m hoping that Saturday’s dramatic comeback against Coalville Town will act as a turning point in our season.

We looked dead and buried heading into the latter stages of the game, despite what I thought was a reasonable performance.

We’ve battled back superbly, shown a hell of a lot of character and hopefully we can take that momentum forward into our game at Rushall on Saturday now.

There were a number of good individual performances against Coalville, we weren’t all that bad in the first 45 minutes, but in the second half we pushed and asked them a few more questions in the final third.

Hopefully the fight the guys showed in battling back will transfer to this weekend’s game and we can come away from the game at Rushall with a positive result.