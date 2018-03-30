CHRIS HARDY: Callum deserves the plaudits

Callum Patton deserves the plaudits this week after he bounced back from his red card on Saturday with a superb performance and goal in our win on Tuesday night.

He was the first to hold his hands up and apologise to the lads and to me after his red card just after half-time at Coalville on Saturday.

Even though his sending-off didn’t harm us too much in the end, Callum knew it could have hindered us and was quick to say sorry after.

I thought he was excellent on Tuesday night in our home win against Mickleover Sports.

We played Callum in midfield early on and then he moved to play up front with Lewis Maloney and Junior Mondal supporting him from the flanks, and he put in a really strong performance.

I’ve been really impressed with Callum since he came in and joined the club, he’s got a great attitude and you can tell he’s from good stock.

We’ve had a couple of positive results, which really lifts the mood in the camp. To put together back-to-back wins over the course of four days really goes a long way to guaranteeing our status in this division for next season.

Planning for the future has been on hold for us due to us becoming surprisingly embroiled in a relegation fight.

Now that we have all-but put those fears to one side, we can start to look at certain players and ideas with one eye on 2018-19 season.

I’m hoping that rather than making wholesale changes to our set-up, that this group of players will have learned from the shortcomings this season and will improve as a result.

We will obviously look to bring players in and strengthen, but at least we can now start to look forward.

We have a lot of injury problems heading into two very difficult games over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Warrington and Farsley are challenging for promotion and will be tough games regardless, but possibly without seven of our regular players it will be made even more difficult.

Kev Burgess and Matty Tymon are unavailable, while Andrew May, Steven Snaith, Luke Bythway, Anthony Hume and Junior Mondal are all struggling with injuries.