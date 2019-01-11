CHRIS HARDY: Buxton loss highlights our inconsistency

It was very disappointing that we couldn’t capitalise on our win over Scarborough Athletic at Buxton on Saturday.

That derby victory gave everyone such a boost and I emphasised in last week’s column the importance of capitalising on that and kicking on with a run of consistent performances and results.

The early stages at Buxton were always going to dictate how the game panned out, and they really dominated the early stages of the game.

They were the better side on the day, and while it wasn’t a completely one-sided encounter, they were very solid at the back, won the midfield battle and proved a constant threat in the final third.

It was the fine margins, and we conceded at a very bad time immediately after half-time following an unlucky ricochet.

It’s a blow that we didn’t get the win that we wanted, but we’ll move on and we now have a decent break before our next game against North Ferriby next week.

We have a firm called Precision coming in to do some fitness assessments and sessions with the boys and hopefully that will prove beneficial.

We’re looking into arranging a friendly for the weekend and we will also have five sessions to prepare accordingly for the Ferriby game.

Yes, they may be struggling this season, but we just about edged a 1-0 win last time we played them and there is no way we can go into any game complacent or expecting to win without putting in a good performance.

Leon Carling came in at the back and did OK, but we are still on the look out for a long-term replacement for Toby Lees after he went back to Harrogate Town.

Lewis Maloney has also been recalled by Gateshead, which is a blow as he’s been playing well of late, so I am on the search for a couple of new signings.