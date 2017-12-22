CHRIS HARDY: Boys are itching to get out there

There’s always an initial emotion of frustration when you hear a game has been called off.

We work hard in training and get prepared for these fixtures, so for them then to be called off is frustrating.

Still, despite the frozen conditions, we managed to get a sports hall booked to get the boys in for an aerobic session to keep them ticking over, and the lads looked sharp in training on Tuesday too.

There are positives to take, with the guys getting a bit more of a recovery period heading into a busy schedule over the next week or two.

Kyle Fryatt was unavailable for Rushall, so he’ll be back in for us now, although Anthony Hume misses out.

We are all prepped and ready to go now, the players are itching to get back out on the pitch at Stourbridge on Saturday.

It’ll be an incredibly tough ask for us to go there and win, but that is what we are setting out to do.

They’re another stereotypical side for this league.

Strong, physical, well-organised and with quality in attacking areas, and on a pitch that traditionally hasn’t been great.

They’re a well-supported side and the fans get behind their team too, so there are a lot of variables we have to overcome to go there and win.

Having said all of that, we maintain a positive and confident approach at the football club.

We don’t go into games worrying about damage limitation, we believe in ourselves and go into every game confident of getting a positive result.

That will be no different on Saturday at Stourbridge and then again when we host Farsley Celtic at the Turnbull Ground on Boxing Day.

It would be great to get a bumper crowd in at the Turnbull Ground for that game to get a real bouncing atmosphere.

I’d like to take this opportunity to wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.