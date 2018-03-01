CHRIS HARDY: Beast from the East wreaking havoc with plans

The terrible weather has dominated the headlines this week, and the so-called ‘Beast from the East’ has really scuppered our plans this week.

We won’t be able to get a training session in this week, which isn’t great, but I have an honest bunch of players at the football club and they know that when we can’t get together for whatever reason, that they have to keep ticking over fitness wise.

We made the move to book indoor facilities, but the roads were too dangerous to get everyone together.

Saturday's game is off, so we will maybe have to look into sorting a session out somewhere.

This poor weather is driving me around the bend, but luckily for us we don’t have a load of fixtures to re-arrange like others.

We’ve had a fairly disappointing season, which means we don’t have a lot of games to squeeze in.

Looking back at Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Witton, I’d say from a neutral perspective a draw may have seemed fair, but looking at it from a Whitby Town perspective, they were better than us from one-to-11.

There were no real standout performances, we were just a bit flat.

I didn’t think we created enough in the final third, and we gifted them a soft goal, which cost us.

We know now that the postponed home game against Grantham has been moved to next Saturday March 10.

It’s better for both parties that the game is on a Saturday.

At this stage of the season, you don’t want free weeks, you want to be playing football.