CHRIS HARDY: Back-to-back away wins is a huge boost

We’ve had a fantastic week, picking up 1-0 wins at both Mickleover Sport and Stalybridge.

I couldn’t be happier with our form at the moment. To go and win back-to-back away games while keeping clean sheets, is fantastic for me.

The ability of the players to be strong defensively will always give us a chance to win games, and we proved that with winning goals in the 84th and 94th minutes.

We seem to have strikers scoring goals for us at the moment, which is a huge boost as that has been a problem area since I came to the club.

Was Brad Fewster brilliant for us on Saturday? Probably not. But he popped up, like he does, and won the game for us in stoppage time.

That is his job, how he earns his corn, and he does it very well.

Matty Tymon seems to be have been revitalised by Brad’s presence and has been in superb form.

Hopefully that will continue for our run in, starting at home to Marine on Saturday.

We have a full compliment to select from, which is a welcome boost, especially given our long trip to Stalybridge on Tuesday.

We’re in good form and want to finish as high as possible. I think we can rule out the play-offs, but it would be a huge effort to catch our neighbours Scarborough Athletic and finish above them.

These are the targets players, managers and fans work towards and that would represent a good season if we could manage that.

I have to finish by thanking Eric Hall for all his efforts and service as groundsman of Whitby Town Football Club.

Eric has been a great servant of the football club, and his excellent work is reflected in the accolades he has received.

The playing surface has been in good nick for the majority of my time at the club, which given the conditions we face sometimes, owes a lot to Eric’s effort and expertise.