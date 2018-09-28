CHRIS HARDY: Away-day schedule is crazy

We’ve been dealt a very hectic schedule over the next week.

Making us travel to Grantham Town on a Saturday and then get back on a bus two days later and go to Basford is crazy.

We know we don’t have a say in the matter and will just have to make do and put in our best, but it’s very disappointing and will be a big challenge.

Hopefully we can come through Saturday unscathed and do our best on Monday.

Our travels are difficult enough already given we are playing two very strong sides.

I thought Grantham were excellent last season and improved as the season went on.

They’ve lost a few players I believe, but we know what qualities they have and tough a test it’ll be.

Basford a little more of an unknown quantity.

We know they’ve spent some money, but don’t know much about them.

We’ll be doing some digging into them over the next week in the build-up to the game.

Dale Hopson stepped up his return from injury with 45 minutes in our disappointing 1-0 defeat to Hyde United at the Turnbull Ground on Saturday.

We were advised Dale would manage 25 minutes, but such was the poor quality of the game, we had to throw him on at half-time.

He’s come through OK so we’ll assess him this week and hopefully he’ll be good to go for the weekend.

Greg Rutherford could be back available for selection for Saturday, but he’s another one we will be looking at this week.

Jack Norton continues to step up his return to training with a view to being back with us in the next week or two.

I’m hoping to so some business before the weekend, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Fingers crossed we can get someone through the door ahead of Grantham.