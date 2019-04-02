Chris Hardy and Lee Bullock pen contract extensions with Whitby Town

Chris Hardy and Lee Bullock have signed contract extensions to stay at Whitby Town until 2021.

Hardy joined the Blues from Guisborough Town in 2015, replacing Darren Williams in the hot-seat, with Bullock stepping up to a player-assistant manager role.

A club statement said: "This season, Hardy has set about building a strong squad, with support from the Football Board, who have made their commitment to the manager very clear, with the reward of a two-year extension.

"The club has been impressed with the calibre of player he has brought to the football club, particularly on a very tight budget."

