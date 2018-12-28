CHRIS HARDY: Alex bounced back from mistakes with top display

At the time of going to press, we were heading into a busy festive schedule on the back of a superb 1-0 win against promotion-chasing Gainsborough Trinity.

We did a lot of soul searching after our disappointing defeat against Matlock Town last week, and we gave the players a lot of information to take on board going into the Gainsborough game.

There was a re-jig of our system and approach to the game, and the players really took to it well and put that plan into action.

Gainsborough have been one of the best sides we’ve faced this season, they turned us over convincingly at their place and we knew we were in for a tough afternoon at the Turnbull on Saturday.

It was a really good win for us, we bounced back in great fashion and I was delighted with the performance of Alex White in particular.

He held his hands up after his errors cost us against Matlock, and I’m sure there were doubts in his head after that, but he rolled up his sleeves, worked hard and then put in an exceptional performance on Saturday.

It was everything you want from a defender. He was strong, won his battles and organised things well. The way he’s battled back from those mistakes is testament to his character.

Callum Patton’s form continued with a superb goal and another strong performance.

The club worked hard to get him back with us and that work and effort is paying off and proving a very worthwhile exercise now.

We can’t rest on our laurels now though, at the time of going to press we were heading into a very difficult trio of games against Farsley, Middlesbrough and Scarborough Athletic.

You probably couldn’t ask for a tougher run of games than we’ve been given, but starting with a win over Gainsborough gave us a platform to build on.

Obviously we’ll need to manage the squad in a busy week or two, but we’ve put together a strong group and I’m confident in whoever takes to the field on the day.

I hope all our fans have had a great Christmas and I’d like to wish you all a Happy New Year.

Thank you for all your support of Whitby Town FC in 2018, it is very much appreciated.