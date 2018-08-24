Bullock ready for historic derby clash

Lee Bullock insists that there is history to be made when Whitby Town travel to Scarborough Athletic on Monday, though insists that the focus is still on Saturday’s game against Witton Albion first.

The Blues’ assistant-manager, who was forced off in the opening day win over Buxton, is keeping a level head, wanting to take things one game at a time.

He does, however, believe that players on either side of Monday’s game will want to write their names in the history books, as the teams line up for a first-ever league clash in over 120 years of football.

“Everything is about Witton Albion at the moment,” Bullock said.

“Obviously Scarborough is the one everyone is talking about, but we need to make sure we don’t lose our focus.

“At training, the focus will be on Witton and Witton only- we can’t let ourselves get distracted from the task in hand.

“Everyone will be raring to go for it though, and it’s a chance to get into the history books for everyone. Everyone wants to be the person to score the first goal in this type of fixture, or get the first clean sheet. We’re going out to get the first league win between the sides.”

Tickets go on sale to supporters in the Turnbull Ground clubhouse at 2pm on Saturday, ahead of the visit of Witton Albion, and Bullock is anticipating a good crowd and atmosphere.

“These types of games are tough, it’ll be a big crowd there,” he added.

“The last time we had this sort of game was a couple of years back when we played the likes of Spennymoor and Darlington, who were trying to steamroller their way through the league, away from home and had to be strong to get something.

“On those occasions we managed it, and we need to again. However, it becomes less blood and thunder on a 4G pitch, and more about two good sides playing the game, which I’m sure will make for a tight, but entertaining match.”