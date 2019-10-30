Boss Hardy's delight as Whitby Town progress in FA Trophy

Chris Hardy was delighted with Tuesday night's Buildbase FA Trophy victory over Workstop Town at the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground.

This 4-1 victory secured the Seasiders' place in the Second Qualifying Round where they have been rewarded with a long trip to face Peterborough Sports away from home.

As much as it was a team effort, Hardy felt the need to mention Matthew Tymon who scored twice to continue his hot run of form in front of goal.

"There were a couple of good goals from us," Hardy said.

"Matty's managed to grab himself a brace and the second one was particularly pleasing but they were well-worked goals.

"All I would say is that I'd have liked to have seen more end product at times and we maybe could have even doubled the scoreline."

Assessing the full 90 minutes, the Whitby manager was pleased to get back to winning ways following a difficult defeat to take against Stourbridge in the Emirates FA Cup.

The manner in which the Blues corrected the wrongs from that tie was something that made Hardy relieved at the full-time whistle.

"We eventually found stride following a ponderous start," Hardy admitted.

"I'm certainly delighted with the 4-1 scoreline but it could have been even more. We fell behind after an uncharacteristic error from Shane Bland.

"He doesn't produce many of those errors but at the end of the day it happens to goalkeepers. He corrected himself and performed to the usual standards throughout, and the team sorted themselves out as well."

Just before half-time, the Seasiders found themselves in something of a dilemma as they were awarded a penalty.

So far this campaign, their penalty record has been poor leading to much debate as to who would step up to take the kick.

It would eventually end up being loan signing, Jake Hackett who dispatched the shot, albeit thanks to some suspect goalkeeping.

"We decided that Jake was going to step up if we were given a penalty," Hardy revealed.

"We saw Dan Rowe take the last two and he scored one but missed the other so we were unsure who would take this one.

"Fair play to Jake as he stepped up and struck it well with power to give us the lead at the break."