Boss Chris Hardy hails Whitby Town's FA Cup heroics

Whitby Town defeated Gloucester City against all the odds on Monday night as they came back to Yorkshire after a 3-1 FA Cup replay triumph.

The Seasiders were thin on the ground, and only had 11 fit outfield players available to them, however, this seemed to matter little as the Blues put in a spirited performance much to the delight of Chris Hardy.

“That’s the FA Cup for you,” said delighted boss Hardy.

“We had limited numbers and were relying on late fitness tests, but you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth.

“What the lads did was unbelievable and the work ethic was flat out. That’s my best moment as the Whitby manager.”

Kieran Weledji was forced to play in attack due to the number of unavailable players at the Jubilee Stadium.

Weledji, who usually plays in defence, did his manager proud by scoring two goals.

“He’s not a stranger to that position,” Hardy stated.

“We’ve played him there numerous times and he didn’t disappoint in the key moments in attack.

“There may have been some concern defensively with him being put further forwards, but he was immense.”

With Hardy’s men only leading 1-0 at the break, there was always a feeling that Gloucester could find a way back into the tie, despite being down to 10 men.

However, Weledji stepped up to the mark again as he scored his second of the match following a ball from Daniel Rowe.

“That moment was massive,” admitted Hardy.

“That goal gave us confidence and real belief, and we did discuss that we were unlucky not to have won in Saturday’s original tie.

“We didn’t have a lot to go at and that started to show towards the end of the game. The lads were flat out.

“Credit to them though as they stuck to the task and got over the finish line.”