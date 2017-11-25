Blues winless run drags on after Witton defeat

Whitby Town's search for a win continued at the Turnbull Ground, as their winless run extended to 11 games with a defeat against Witton Albion.

The Blues got off to a perfect start, Kyle Fryatt opening the scoring, though the second half was a different story altogether.

Tom Owens equalised on the hour mark, before the visitors capitalised on poor Whitby defending to net the winner on 76 minutes through substitute Rob Hopley.

Chris Hardy opted for a 4-2-2-2 system, making four changes from the defeat at Nantwich Town, bringing Andy Monkhouse, James Risbrough, Junior Mondal and Fryatt.

And it was Fryatt who opened the scoring after just seventy seconds. Good play from the Seasiders saw the ball come to Dan McWilliams.

He weighted a perfect through ball to Fryatt, who finished first-time under Calvin Hare from close range.

For the most part of the opening period, Whitby looked in control of the game, and Risbrough could have doubled the lead on 25 minutes.

Mondal battled well to win the ball on the byline, cutting back to Risbrough, who shot straight at the defender on the line.

Later in the opening period, the visitors grew into the game, Will Jones forcing a good save from on-loan stopper Ryan Whitley.

After the break, the momentum changed, Nick Ryan threatening just four minutes into the second half, hitting the post with a powerful header.

Hopley's introduction ahead of half-time proved a turning point, and he soon went close with a header of his own, Whitley tipping wide with a good reaction save.

The equaliser soon came too. Witton got into the box on the left-hand side with ease, the ball finding its way to Jones. He cut across to an unmarked Owens, who finished low into the bottom corner.

Whitley was soon called into action again for the hosts, with Hopley curling an effort goalwards. The young gloveman, however, produced an excellent save at full-stretch to tip the ball onto the crossbar.

The winner soon came on the back of pressure, that man Hopley popping up again.

Callum Martin's blind backpass found Hopley, who saw Whitley save his first effort, before tapping home the rebound into the empty net.