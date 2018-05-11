Blues snap up Coffey

New Whitby Town signing Ashley Coffey is raring to get going in a blue shirt, after becoming the club’s first summer signing.

The striker joins the Seasiders after a spell at Marske United, agreeing to put pen to paper this week.

And the ex-Bradford City youth player was delighted to agree terms after speaking to Chris Hardy.

“I’m over the moon that I’ve finally signed,” Coffey told the Whitby Gazette.

“It’s been a long time coming but I’m glad that it’s been finalised this week.

“The step up in leagues was massive for me and I feel that playing at a higher level will develop and improve me as a player.

“I’ll always give 100% whenever I go out on the pitch. I don’t mind doing the ugly side of things either.”

The striker (pictured right) has appeared for West Auckland and Newton Aycliffe and puts his decision to join the Blues down to his former manager at the two clubs.

“I spoke to a few people,” Coffey added.

“I spoke with my dad about it, and I spoke to Peter Dixon, who managed me at West Auckland and Newton Aycliffe, in depth about it.

“He encouraged me to take the chance with both hands.

“Chris Hardy was a big factor too.

“After hearing his plans for me and the team for the coming season, it made it quite an easy decision.”