Whitby Town have signed goalkeeper Adam McHugh on a one-month loan from Bishop Auckland.

The 26-year old goalkeeper, who has featured for Blyth Spartans in the past, joins up with the Seasiders after Jack Norton sustained an injury in the midweek win at Matlock Town.

McHugh will go straight into the squad for Saturday's FA Cup trip to Whitley Bay, with Norton expected to spend two to three weeks on the sidelines.