Blues set to host big three at the Turnbull in pre-season tournament

Whitby Town Football Club are once again teaming up with Playmaker Promotions to host its second annual Whitby Town Challenge Cup, bringing another epic festival of football to the Yorkshire coast.

Middlesbrough, Hull City, Sheffield United and Whitby Town are all set to battle it out over the last week of July for the coveted trophy, which is currently held by Newcastle United, with all four games being played at the Turnbull Ground.

Last year’s tournament saw a young Newcastle United side comprehensively beat AZ Alkmaar in the final, with Celtic finishing in third place after beating Whitby Town in the third-place play-off.

The tournament will kick off with Middlesbrough facing Sheffield United on Wednesday, July 25 (7.45pm), before the Seasiders take their bow on Thursday July 26 against Hull City (7.45pm).

The third-place play-off will then take place on Saturday July 28, at 1.30pm, before the semi-final winners face off at 5pm for the trophy.

Tickets for each game will cost £10 adults, £6 concessions and £3 under-18s, though supporters can access a special early bird ticket which covers all four games, costing just £20 adults, £12 concessions and £6 under-18s.

Under-18s accompanied by a paying adult and anyone who buys a Whitby Town season ticket ahead of the tournament will gain free entry to all four games.

Tickets will be on sale from the Turnbull Ground and Spa Pavilion in coming weeks, as well as through the club’s website www.whitby-town.com.