Blues see off Grantham

Whitby Town claimed a 2-1 home win against a determined Grantham Town in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

Dan Rowe put the home side in front 11 minutes before half-time, pouncing at the back post from a corner.

The Blues doubled their lead four minutes later, with another Dale Hopson corner is flicked on by Alex White to Ash Coffey, who fired home in plenty of space.

Grantham pulled a goal back through Ross Barrows 11 minutes into the second half, but just four minutes Whitby were awarded a penalty for a foul on Coffey but Sam Andrew saved the spot-kick to keep his side in the game.

Despite late chances at either end the scoreline remained 2-1 and Chris Hardy's men secured all three points.