Blues lose out at Nantwich

Whitby Town's winless run extended to 10 games, despite a good performance, after falling to a 1-0 defeat at Nantwich Town.

Clayton McDonald's fifth minute goal separated the two sides, with Matty Tymon being made to rue missing a first-half penalty.

Whitby couldn't have got off to a worse start.

A 30-yard free-kick was lofted into the box by the hosts, finding the head of Clayton McDonald. He directed a powerful effort goalwards, with Ryan Whitley unable to keep the ball out despite getting a hand to it.

Despite the setback, however, Whitby pushed on and had a golden chance to equalise on 33 minutes.

Dan McWilliams was pushed inside the box by Joe Mwasile, leaving the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Summing Whitby's day up in a nutshell, however, Tymon's weak penalty was saved by the legs of Will Jaaskelainen, low to the gloveman's left.

Chris Hardy changed things up at the break, introducing Junior Mondal and Andy Monkhouse for Connor Smith and Niall McGoldrick respectively to move his side to a 4-3-3 formation.

The change had the desired effect, Whitby moving forward with more intent and fluency.

The Blues created a number of chances, Kieran Weledji firing two over in quick succession, after good link-up play with Tymon.

Hardy's side went agonisingly close just seconds from time, too, never giving up on getting something from the game.

Monkhouse's long ball forward was headed down by Luke Bythway. Tymon blind-sided Jaaskelainen and a number of Dabbers defenders, but couldn't manage to provide the finishing touch, allowing the ball to bounce wide and the hosts to hang on to all three points.