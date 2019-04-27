Blues lose out at Lancaster City

Whitby Town suffered a 2-1 loss in their final game of the season at Lancaster City, finishing the game with 10 men with Leon Scott sent off in stoppage time.

In a quiet first half, Ash Coffey came closest for the Blues, hitting the post and having a low shot turned around the post.

After the break, Brad Fewster put Town ahead on 57 minutes after a rapid counterattack, but 15 minutes later City levelled through a Glen Steel header.

David Norris then put City in front in the 82nd minute, finding his way through and shooting in the area, Jack Norton saved the initial effort, but the midfielder found the net at the second attempt.

Scott's sending-off in injury-time added to Town's woes.