Whitby Town suffered a 1-0 home loss against Hyde United in the Evo-Stik Premier.

John McCombe's 15th-minute header was enough to earn Hyde all three points.

Junior Mondal had the best effort of the first half, his 35th-minute shot saved well by United keeper Peter Crook.

After the interval, Crook was taken off with an injury, and skipper Matty Hughes played the rest of the game in goal, making a fine save with his feet at one point from a free-kick to maintain Hyde's lead.