Blues lose at Halesowen to earn unwanted club record

For the most part, breaking a club record is usually a good thing, however, when that record is the number of games without a win, it definitely isn't.

Whitby Town now sit without a win in 12 games following a 3-1 defeat at Halesowen Town, breaking the club's previous record of 11, set by David Harvey's Blues team in the 1980s.

Chris Hardy was without skipper Steven Snaith for the trip through suspension, and on-loan goalkeeper Ryan Whitley, thanks to a groin strain.

Adam Gell returned to replace Snaith, whilst Dan Dixon stood in for Whitley. Experienced midfielder Andy Monkhouse captained the side.

And the Seasiders, much like their previous outing at Witton Albion, got off to the perfect start, leading within four minutes.

Callum Martin's driven ball from deep was sent goalwards via the head of Kyle Fryatt. The ball bounced off the underside of the bar leaving Fryatt to tap the ball home.

It could have been two just a couple of minutes later, Dan McWilliams curling a free-kick just over the crossbar.

Although Whitby looked comfortable in possession, efforts in the final third were lacking cutting edge and the visitors were soon on the back foot.

John McAtee skipped past Gell, just past the half hour mark, before unleashing a powerful drive from 25 yards and striking the post.

That was just the warning shot, and Halesowen soon grabbed an equaliser.

McAtee again beat Gell, before shooting from twenty yards. His effort took a wicked deflection off Luke Bythway, wrong-footing Dixon and sending the ball into the net.

He could have had a second, just five minutes ahead of half-time, though a good save low to Dixon's right prevented the midfielder's shot from range from nestling in the bottom corner.

The goal had the hosts' tails up, and they looked to turn the screw and capitalise on Whitby's profligacy in the attacking third.

On the hour mark, Jack Kelly broke into the Blues' penalty area thanks to a neat through ball, forcing a save from Dan Dixon with his attempt. The rebound, however, ricocheted off Andrew May, giving the Yeltz the lead.

Whitby huffed and puffed, looking for a way back into the game and fashioning a number of half-chances, but it was Halesowen who put the game to bed ten minutes from time.

McAtee again caused problems for the Seasiders, latching on to a ball into the box, before opening his body up and curling low past an onrushing Dixon.

And they weren't finished there, Matthew Barnes-Homer breaking into the box and shooting, only to be thwarted by Dixon.

Whitby continued to push, though couldn't fashion a way back into the game, Matthew Tymon forcing a save from Daniel Platt, whilst Kieran Weledji glanced a header wide of the mark.