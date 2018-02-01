Blues in safe hands with gloveman Norton

New Whitby Town goalkeeper Jack Norton was delighted to keep a clean-sheet on his second debut for the club.

Norton signed for the Seasiders from South Shields, replacing young on-loan stopper Ryan Whitley, who returned to parent club York City, and shut play-off chasing Hednesford Town out in a 0-0 draw.

The gloveman, who was kept out of the Shields side by the impressive Liam Connell, was pleased with his debut and is hoping to put in more impressive performances in coming weeks.

“I spoke to Chris (Hardy) after the game and he asked how did you find it,” Norton told the Whitby Gazette.

“I definitely enjoyed it. When you come away with a clean-sheet at the end of the game, that’s what the goalkeeper plays for. It is all about keeping that clean-sheet and you knowing that you haven’t lost the game.

“I think it’ll be a massive point too. Hednesford are unbeaten in seven and they’re no pushovers, so going there and getting a point, you’ve got to be happy with it.

“Towards the end of the season, it’ll be a big point, so I’m more than happy with it. A clean-sheet and a point, I don’t think you can ask for any more than that.”

Norton’s signing signals the start of a second spell with Whitby Town, after previously appearing between the sticks as an 18-year old over 12 years ago, and the former Darlington man believes that he is a far more rounded player since his last spell.

“I’m definitely a lot more experienced now,” Norton added.

“When I was at Whitby last time, it was just after I’d been released by Darlington the first time, so I’ve definitely come on in my game since then.

“I think it was Lee Nogan as manager then and things were just different for me personally. I was happy just to be in and around the side but I found myself playing more regularly than I thought I would be.

“Now, I see myself as more of an experienced player and in this side, I see myself as maybe what David Campbell was back then, an experienced head in the side.”

FULL WHITBY TOWN RADIO AUDIO: https://soundcloud.com/user-849069803/goalkeeper-jack-norton-talks-to-whitby-town-radio