Blues go into the community to recruit new supporters

Officials from Whitby Town have been on the road this week visiting primary schools as part of a push to recruit new supporters.

The Blues have launched the brand new Seasiders club, which will see every school child from Robin Hood’s Bay to Loftus receive a free season ticket for all of the club’s 2018/19 season ticket.

The club is committed to ensure that every child has a chance to see their local team, and will have given out almost 2,000 tickets over two weeks in the hope to encourage them.

Across the last week, the club’s commercial team of Graeme Hinchliffe, James Wales and Eddie McNamee have been talking to children, along with chairman Graham Manser and media and communications manager Paul Connolly.

And Connolly, who has visited Egton School, St. Hildas, Stakesby, Sleights and East Whitby so far, believes that the club’s new community approach will benefit everyone.

“The idea has generated a real buzz around the football club,” Connolly said.

“The reaction that we’ve had so far from the schools, pupils and wider community has been excellent. It’s a really exciting time for the club.

“With a new community approach, I feel that we can get the club back to the people of the town and be seen in a new light.

“If we can get more young people behind the Blues, then that would be brilliant. They’re the next generation, and I believe that the club can grow on the back of this. The aim is for people to hear the name Whitby Town and say “that’s my club”.”

The Seasiders are also looking to work closely with the schools going forward, as they aim to promote healthy lifestyles, exercise and team spirit in youngsters around the area.