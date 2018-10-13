Blues earn point at Marine

Whitby Town and Marine played out a goalless draw in the Evo-Stik Premier Division, the hosts finishing the game with 10 men after the 67th-minute dismissal of Dave Webb.

Webb was shown his second yellow card for a foul on Dan McWilliams, but the Blues failed to take advantage of having the extra man in a second half of few chances.

The home side had created an early chance when Finlay Sinclair-Smith shot wide when well-placed on five minutes.

After 24 minutes Junior Mondal had a good chance blocked by the legs of Marine keeper Martin Fearon.

Five minutes before half-time Town keeper Adam McHugh made a superb low save to keep out a shot from Sinclair-Smith.

Just before the break, Davie's free-kick into the box was cleared brilliantly in the six-yard box by Toby Lees.

On the stroke of half-time, Adam Gell battled to win the ball back, cut it back from the byline to Matty Tymon, who fired just over inside the six-yard box.

The dismissal of Webb was one of the few moments of action in a quiet second half.