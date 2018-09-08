Blues cup woes continue with Bay defeat

Whitby Town suffered another early exit from the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat at Whitley Bay.

Chris Hardy's Blues came closest to scoring in a hard-fought first half, Junior Mondal going close one-on-one and Tom Flynn saving brilliantly point blank from Kieran Weledji.

The Blues then suffered a disastrous second half as Jassem Sukar was sent off after receiving two yellow cards, skipper Dale Hopson missed a penalty and hosts Bay sealed victory and a place in the next round of the competition via a 1-0 win.

