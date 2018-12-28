Blues boss Hardy relishing Scarborough clash

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy is relishing pitting his “much-improved” side against derby rivals Scarborough Athletic on New Year’s Day.

The sides drew 1-1 at the Flamingo Land Stadium in August, but Hardy believes his squad has improved since their last league meeting.

“The group is much stronger now than in August,” said Hardy.

“I’m really looking forward to the Scarborough match, these are the big occasions that turn a run-of-the-mill afternoon into a huge occasion and a proper non-league football match.

“Hopefully the town will really get behind us and come down.

“The best occasions I can remember since being at the club are when there are big numbers in the ground, the Turnbull is a special place when it’s rocking.”

Hardy has also urged fans to behave after trouble erupted last time the clubs locked horns.

“I’d urge all fans, both home and away, to come down and enjoy the game, but behave in the right way,” added Hardy.