Blues boss Hardy ready to defy the bookies

Whitby Town manager Chris Hardy says his side will be looking to upset the odds this season, as they kick-off their Evo-Stik Premier Division campaign with a tough test against Buxton.

Popular betting sites have the Blues as one of the favorites for relegation this season, but Hardy insists his side are out to prove them wrong.

“We want to be looking up rather than over our shoulder and to be in and around that play-off mix is our aim for this season,” said the Blues chief.

Hardy is happy with the club’s recruitment and with the quality that has been added to his squad, but maintained things were frantic at the minute as he looks to further strengthen after losing some key players.

Whitby have brought in a number of players including a return for fans’ favourite Dale Hopson, while also adding the likes of Alex White and Greg Rutherford.

“We hopefully have two or three coming in ahead of Saturday, we are waiting on international clearance on one and hopefully will have another announced before the weekend,” added Hardy

When asked what he expects from Buxton, Hardy said: “There are no easy games at this level, that goes without saying.

“We played them at the back end of last season with their new management set up and we expect a rigorous test.

“If we’re anything off our best that will end with them getting that positive result that we desperately want.”

Tickets for Whitby’s clash with rivals Scarborough Athletic went on sale last weekend, and Hardy is eagerly anticipating the derby clash.

He said: “It’s something you look out for when the fixtures come out and of course we are looking forward to that game, but we have three important games between now and then that we can’t look past.

“The derby games are of course the best to play in and South Shields is another we’re anticipating eagerly and we’re keen to get the bragging rights for the fans.”