Blues boss Hardy happy with Beadle's impact

Whitby Town manager Chris Hardy has been left impressed by the impact recent signing Jimmy Beadle has made at the Turnbull Ground.

Beadle signed from east coast rivals Scarborough Athletic earlier this month, and boss Hardy has been happy with what he’s seen from the versatile midfielder.

“What you see is what you get with Jimmy,” said Town chief Hardy.

“I think he still has a bit of work to do to get up to full match fitness, but he’s come in, worked hard, showed how versatile he is and has done well.

“He’s a good character to have in the dressing room too, Jimmy is larger than life and we’re looking forward to working with him at the football club going forward.

“He moved a bit further forward in the cup win at Pickering Town and showed he can be versatile.”

BOSS CHRIS HARDY'S COLUMN / https://www.whitbygazette.co.uk/sport/football/chris-hardy-junior-is-in-fine-form-at-the-moment-1-9360332