Blues beaten at home by Matlock

Whitby Town slipped to a 3-1 home defeat against Matlock Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues opened the scoring on seven minutes when Matty Tymon bundled the ball over the line from Kieran Weledji's high cross.

Matlock levelled just after the half-hour mark when Marcus Marshall Marcus Marshall netted after a poor bounce allowed him to run in on goal and roll the ball into the bottom corner.

The visitors went ahead on 68 minutes through Luke Hinsley after Alex White misjudged the bounce of the ball.

Marshall doubled his tally, and Matlock's lead, in the 80th minute, rolling his shot into the bottom corner after cutting in from the right.

The Blues will be hoping to bounce back at home to promotion-chasing Gainsborough on Saturday December 22.