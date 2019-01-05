Blues beaten at Buxton

Whitby Town suffered a 2-0 defeat at Evo-Stik Premier play-off hopefuls Buxton on Saturday.

The home side opened the scoring on 16 minutes through a Liam Hardy penalty after the latter had been brought down by Blues debutant defender Leon Carling in the area.

Buxton could have made it 2-0 on 29 minutes, as John Pritchard's cross was headed down onto the post by Callum Chippendale.

The home side did make it 2-0 early in the second half when the Blues lost the ball in their own half, allowing Chippendale and Hardy to combine to set up Pritchard to tap the ball home.