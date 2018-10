A Dale Hopson double helped Whitby Town cruise to a 4-0 home win against Mickleover Sports.

The Blues opened the lead after only eight minutes thanks to a Hopson penalty after Junior Mondal had been fouled in the area.

Hopson doubled the lead for the Blues midway through the second half with a fine finish.

It was that man Hopson again who set up Dan McWilliams for the third goal six minutes from time and the home side made it 4-0 through Jassem Sukar three minutes later.