BLUE REVIEW: Bringing in Jack was a no-brainer

We took the decision to bring in goalkeeper Jack Norton from South Shields last week, meaning young Ryan Whitley returned to York City.

It was a bit of a no-brainer on the whole for us, bringing in a goalkeeper of Jack’s quality and experience will really help us.

It’s easy to forget just how young Ryan is, and I am sure he will go on to have a successful career.

He has all the attributes to become a good keeper. He came in to try and fill the big boots vacated after Shane Bland left us, and he did a good job.

Perhaps we need that little bit more experience at the back and having Jack in there will certainly help.

He has a lot of similar attributes to Shane (Bland) in that his distribution is superb, both with his feet and also when he throws the ball out, and he’s a solid shot-stopper too.

I would say, if anything, Jack is more vocal than Shane and will help organise our defensive unit as well.

I’d like to thank Ryan for his efforts during his time with the club, and wish him all the best for the future.

We maintained our up-turn in form on Saturday with a solid point away at Hednesford.

It was a close game that really could’ve gone either way, but we continued our improvement in terms of results and performance and it is now crucial that we carry that into Saturday’s home clash against Halesowen.

It is critical that we put the 5-0 horror show against Lancaster to bed with a positive performance and result this weekend.