Bland loving life after return to Whitby Town

Goalkeeper Shane Bland is loving life after making a return to Whitby Town this season - highlighting the faith shown in him by boss Chris Hardy as a major factor.

Bland returned to the Blues in the summer after an unhappy spell at Spennymoor Town and has put in a string of impressive performances this season.

He was handed the man of the match honours after a string of impressive saves to help Town beat derby rivals Scarborough Athletic 2-0 on Tuesday night.

“I’m loving being back with Whitby Town,” said Bland.

“I’m full of confidence again and I’m looking forward to every game again now.

“A lot of that is down to Chris (Hardy). I have never played for a manager who puts as much faith in me as him and that helps out massively.

“He is always there to speak with and he offers me great advice, and so do Bully (Lee Bullock) and Macca (Dave McTiernan).”

Bland was delighted with Tuesday’s derby win over Scarborough Athletic in front of a bumper crowd of 1,038.

“It was a great win for us,” he added.

“We went in at half-time a little disappointed but I felt we took control in the second half and managed to get our noses in front and saw the game out.

“It was great to get the man of the match award, I just did my job though really.

“The supporters were fantastic once again.”