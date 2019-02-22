Big guns sets sights on League Cup glory

Three of the top four sides in the Scarborough Saturday League will be hitting the cup trail this weekend in the quarter-finals of the Saturday League Cup.

Second-placed Hunmanby United have been drawn away to Itis Itis Rovers, who claimed a shock win at Seamer in the Harbour Cup semi-finals last weekend.

Seamer are hoping to bounce back with a win at second division Ayton, who were also beaten in the Harbour Cup semi-finals last weekend, losing out 6-0 to Edgehill.

West Pier will be full of confidence heading into their quarter-final at second division Snainton, having defeated Edgehill 2-1 in their District Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening.

The last of these quarter-finals sees Filey Town looking to net their first win in almost three months, as they make the trip to tackle FC Rosette.

Division Two leaders Edgehill Reserves are also in cup action with a trip to Beckett League outfit Sleights in the semi-finals of the Scarborough FA Junior Cup.

Edgehill can take a step closer to securing the Saturday League Division One title if they earn a win at Sherburn on Saturday.

On Sunday, Division One leaders Angel head to West Pier in the semi-finals of the Scarborough FA Sunday Cup.

In the other semi, second-placed Trafalgar entertain second division Cayton Corinthians.

SATURDAY

LEAGUE CUP quarter-finals (1.30pm ko)

Ayton v Seamer Sports, FC Rosette v Filey Town, Itis Itis Rovers v Hunmanby United, Snainton v West Pier.

SCARBOROUGH FA JUNIOR CUP semi-finals (2pm ko)

Sleights v Edgehill Res, Thornton Dale v Lealholm.

SATURDAY LEAGUE DIVISION 1 (2pm ko)

Sherburn v Edgehill.

DIVISION 2 (2pm ko)

Fishburn Park Res v Eastfield Town, Seamer Sports Reserves v Eastfield Athletic.

SUNDAY

SCARBOROUGH FA SUNDAY CUP SEMI-FINALS (10.30am ko)

Trafalgar v Cayton Corinthians, West Pier v Angel Athletic.

SUNDAY LEAGUE DIVISION 2 (10.30am ko)

Angel Athletic Reserves v Eastfield Athletic, Castle Tavern v Roscoes Bar.