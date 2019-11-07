Beth Mead's buzzing for bumper Wembley backing

Beth Mead in action for England against the USA

The Lionesses are set to break the all-time attendance record for a women’s game in England, topping the 80,023 that watched USA defeat Japan at Wembley to claim gold at the London 2012 Olympics.

The Arsenal forward can’t wait to run out in front of the biggest crowd she has ever played in front of.

“It’s incredible, the support we are receiving is amazing and really humbling,” said Mead.

“Saturday is going to be a historic day for women’s football.

“It’s going to be by far the biggest crowd I have played in front of. I’ve played in front of big crowds and I’ve played at Wembley, but nothing is going to feel like this.”

Mead firmly believes the fact the Lionesses have sold out Wembley is a sign of the impact their World Cup campaign and increased exposure has had on the women’s game.

“The last time they played there they had about 40,000, now it’s doubled, showing massive gains in the women’s game,” added Mead.

The former Sunderland forward can’t wait to tackle rivals Germany.

She added: “Germany are an unbelievable team with an amazing history in the women’s game, it’s going to be a great occasion playing them.

“They aren’t an easy team to play against, but we’re looking forward to the test.”

There’s a quick turnaround for the Lionesses, who travel to take on the Czech Republic on Tuesday night.