Beth Mead's pride at new Whitby Town role

Hinderwell’s Beth Mead insists she wants to help Whitby Town get to a new level on and off the pitch after taking up an ambassadorial role with the Blues.

Mead shot to notoriety in 2019 after playing a huge role in England’s World Cup campaign in France that saw the Lionesses make the semi-finals before being dumped out by the eventual winners USA.

That followed on from Mead helping Arsenal lift the Women’s Super League title.

The Hinderwell hot-shot said: “I’m really excited and proud to have become ambassador of my local football team Whitby Town.

“I know Eddie (chairman Eddie McNamee) well and we had a few conversations and it sounded exciting where the club is going.

“I’d like to help the club get to a new level on and off the field in anyway I can.”

Mead is also keen to use her new role with the BetVictor Northern Premier club to promote the women’s game and is hopeful Whitby Town will one day form a women’s team of their own.

The England and Arsenal forward added: “Of course I want the women’s game to take off in England and there’s no better place to start than my local town.”

“The club is delighted to have Beth join the ranks as a club ambassador,” a club statement said.

“The success that Beth has had in her career to date has been exemplary, and we’re thrilled that she has joined up with us going into what we consider to be a bright future for both Beth and the football club.

“As a local sporting icon, and an England international, Beth is the perfect person to join as an ambassador.”