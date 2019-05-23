Beth Mead’s award boost ahead of World Cup

Beth Mead will head into next month’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France on a high after being handed the WSL Goal of the Year Award.

The Hinderwell hot-shot won the award for her thunderbolt in the win at Brighton that wrapped up the WSL title for the Gunners.

The award comes hot on the heels of Mead lifting the WSL Premier Division trophy after Arsenal rounded off their season with a 1-0 win against holders Manchester City.

Mead will now turn her attentions to Lionesses duty as Phil Neville’s England side will entertain Denmark at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium on Saturday before their final warm-up match against New Zealand at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium on Saturday June 1.

The Lionesses, who won the prestigious SheBelieves Cup in March, have been drawn in Group D at France 2019 alongside Scotland, Argentina and 2011 winners Japan.

Their opening match is against Scotland in Nice on Sunday June 9.